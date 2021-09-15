yAxis (YAXIS) Price Up 41.4% Over Last 7 Days

yAxis (CURRENCY:YAXIS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One yAxis coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.11 or 0.00012843 BTC on popular exchanges. yAxis has a total market capitalization of $5.69 million and approximately $399,954.00 worth of yAxis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, yAxis has traded up 41.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.48 or 0.00074565 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.29 or 0.00124603 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00188152 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.60 or 0.07369309 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,479.44 or 0.99780657 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.67 or 0.00888256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002833 BTC.

yAxis Coin Profile

yAxis’ total supply is 954,181 coins and its circulating supply is 931,896 coins. The official website for yAxis is yaxis.io . yAxis’ official Twitter account is @yaxis_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for yAxis is yaxis.ghost.io

