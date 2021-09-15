Ycash Trading Up 1.8% Over Last 7 Days (YEC)

Ycash (CURRENCY:YEC) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular exchanges. Ycash has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and $30,705.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ycash has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $140.03 or 0.00291091 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00223698 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00143189 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00005469 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000985 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ycash Profile

Ycash (YEC) is a coin. It launched on April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 11,574,069 coins. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz . The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ycash’s official message board is medium.com/@YcashFoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

Buying and Selling Ycash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

