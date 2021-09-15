YF Link Price Hits $116.15 (YFL)

YF Link (CURRENCY:YFL) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One YF Link coin can now be bought for about $116.15 or 0.00241476 BTC on popular exchanges. YF Link has a total market cap of $5.98 million and $491,502.00 worth of YF Link was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YF Link has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YF Link alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00063403 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00147409 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014295 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.27 or 0.00857096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00046696 BTC.

YF Link Profile

YF Link is a coin. YF Link’s total supply is 52,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,503 coins. YF Link’s official website is yflink.io . YF Link’s official Twitter account is @YFLinkio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for YF Link is medium.com/yflink

According to CryptoCompare, “The YFLINK or YFL governance token was introduced on August the 7th and fuses the LINK token with YFI liquidity mining mechanics. The YFI liquidity mining yield aggregator mechanics themselves were introduced recently in the form of the yearn.finance YFI token. “

Buying and Selling YF Link

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YF Link directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YF Link should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YF Link using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YF Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YF Link and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.