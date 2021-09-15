YFValue 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1,534.00 (YFV)

YFValue (CURRENCY:YFV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One YFValue coin can currently be purchased for $1.63 or 0.00008941 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, YFValue has traded down 29% against the dollar. YFValue has a market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $1,534.00 worth of YFValue was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00064662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003024 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00146900 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $406.56 or 0.00847595 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00046601 BTC.

YFValue Profile

YFValue (CRYPTO:YFV) is a coin. YFValue’s total supply is 4,646,342 coins and its circulating supply is 4,633,852 coins. YFValue’s official website is yfv.finance . YFValue’s official Twitter account is @value_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . YFValue’s official message board is medium.com/@yfv.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “YFV is the governance token of YFValue protocol. The project aims to bring the true value of yield farming finance accessible to all users, regardless of whether the user is a big whale or small minnow, via its unique features, namely the voting of the inflationary rate of the supply and a referral system with automatic burning done fully on-chain. “

YFValue Coin Trading

