YGGDRASH (YEED) One Day Volume Hits $5,507.00

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One YGGDRASH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YGGDRASH alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00063407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002855 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.68 or 0.00146564 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014413 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.04 or 0.00835754 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00046441 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official website is yggdrash.io . YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

Buying and Selling YGGDRASH

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YGGDRASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YGGDRASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.