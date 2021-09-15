Yield Guild Games (YGG) Price Up 2.7% Over Last Week

Yield Guild Games (CURRENCY:YGG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. Yield Guild Games has a market cap of $408.82 million and approximately $25.43 million worth of Yield Guild Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Guild Games coin can currently be purchased for $6.02 or 0.00012507 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Yield Guild Games has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00076456 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.02 or 0.00126773 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.05 or 0.00178757 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,554.47 or 0.07384343 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,174.12 or 1.00080812 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $432.81 or 0.00899152 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Yield Guild Games Coin Profile

Yield Guild Games’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 67,907,005 coins. Yield Guild Games’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Yield Guild Games Coin Trading

