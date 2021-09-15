Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Price Down 14.2% This Week (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 15th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.89 million and approximately $319,208.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000806 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002326 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00075582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.76 or 0.00126377 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.90 or 0.00176591 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,521.35 or 0.07324321 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,232.04 or 1.00321324 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00887639 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s launch date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

