YOU COIN (YOU) Market Capitalization Hits $2.41 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. In the last week, YOU COIN has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One YOU COIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and $239,489.00 worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00063568 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002928 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.23 or 0.00147357 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014491 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $402.90 or 0.00833552 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00046544 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN (CRYPTO:YOU) is a coin. It launched on March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. The official website for YOU COIN is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

