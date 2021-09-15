yOUcash (YOUC) Reaches One Day Volume of $234,142.00

yOUcash (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 15th. yOUcash has a total market cap of $1.29 billion and $234,142.00 worth of yOUcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yOUcash coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yOUcash has traded up 22.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About yOUcash

YOUC is a coin. yOUcash’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,696,709,142 coins. yOUcash’s official website is youengine.io . yOUcash’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for yOUcash is https://reddit.com/r/YOUengineFANs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . yOUcash’s official message board is youengine.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

yOUcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as yOUcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade yOUcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy yOUcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

