Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 746,471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,246 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Yum China worth $49,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Yum China by 3.9% during the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.5% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 2.3% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC stock opened at $61.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.80. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The company has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Yum China Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.