Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Gap Down to $61.22

Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.22, but opened at $57.96. Yum China shares last traded at $57.74, with a volume of 14,385 shares traded.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.18.

Get Yum China alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.80.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Research analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its stake in Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China by 3.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum China by 2.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China (NYSE:YUMC)

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.