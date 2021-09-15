Zachary Levenick Acquires 27,866 Shares of Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Stock

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Director Zachary Levenick acquired 27,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $283,397.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zachary Levenick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Barnes & Noble Education alerts:

On Thursday, September 9th, Zachary Levenick acquired 15,000 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.18 per share, for a total transaction of $152,700.00.

NYSE BNED remained flat at $$10.32 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 376,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.38 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.66. Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 417.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 479.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Barnes & Noble Education in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes & Noble Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes & Noble Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.