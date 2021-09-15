Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Accelerate Diagnostics’ earnings. Accelerate Diagnostics posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Accelerate Diagnostics will report full year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Accelerate Diagnostics.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.03).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.98. 95,489 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,451. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CEO Jack Phillips sold 23,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $186,423.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,245.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXDX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Accelerate Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $318,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 16.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 857,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $18,016,000 after buying an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 54.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 15,239 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Company Profile

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc is an in vitro diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of solutions that improve patient outcomes and lower healthcare costs through the rapid diagnosis of serious infections. It also focuses on developing and commercializing innovative instrumentation for the rapid identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of infectious pathogens.

