Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts predict that Aegon (NYSE:AEG) will report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegon will report full year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aegon.

Aegon (NYSE:AEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AEG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aegon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aegon in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aegon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Aegon by 3.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,438,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after purchasing an additional 153,731 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Aegon in the second quarter worth $1,189,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aegon by 10.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,781,000 after acquiring an additional 160,777 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Aegon by 4.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 571,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after acquiring an additional 21,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aegon by 318.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 66,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Aegon stock opened at $4.88 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day moving average of $4.60. Aegon has a 1 year low of $2.31 and a 1 year high of $5.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.36.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0937 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Aegon’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. This represents a dividend yield of 2.9%. Aegon’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Aegon Company Profile

Aegon NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance, pensions, and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, The Netherlands, United Kingdom, International, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Activities. The Americas segment covers business units in the United States and Brazil, including any of the units? activities located outside these countries.

