Zacks: Analysts Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post $0.33 EPS

Equities analysts expect American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to report $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. American Homes 4 Rent reported earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMH shares. Barclays started coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 23,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $961,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955 over the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Boston Partners increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,018,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000,000 after acquiring an additional 407,903 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 2,273.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 191,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,401,000 after acquiring an additional 183,882 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,182,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,454,000 after acquiring an additional 10,541 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 25.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 850,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,366,000 after acquiring an additional 173,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 27.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,090,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,399,000 after acquiring an additional 238,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $40.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.74, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $42.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

