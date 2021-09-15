Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.62 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full-year sales of $7.93 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.10 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.95 billion to $8.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $25.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $18.60 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $1,839,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after acquiring an additional 152,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares in the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

