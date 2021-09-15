Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to Post $3.02 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will announce $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.75 and the highest is $3.28. Chubb posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $12.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chubb from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.06.

NYSE CB traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.76. 1,450,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,566. Chubb has a 12 month low of $111.93 and a 12 month high of $187.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 6,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

