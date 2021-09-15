Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) will post earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.15. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $38.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.22 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GSHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.33.

Goosehead Insurance stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,254. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 403.67, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CFO Mark S. Colby sold 1,424 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.04, for a total value of $170,936.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,936.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 300,437 shares of company stock worth $39,389,863. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GSHD. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,713,000. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 869,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,071 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,945,000 after purchasing an additional 415,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after purchasing an additional 171,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 48.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 457,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after acquiring an additional 149,978 shares in the last quarter. 50.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

