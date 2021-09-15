Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.48 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) will announce $6.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $5.58 billion. Moderna posted sales of $157.91 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4,003.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $20.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $17.04 billion to $21.12 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $21.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $33.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. Moderna had a net margin of 49.79% and a return on equity of 88.13%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Argus upped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $190.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.21.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,563,856.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.86, for a total transaction of $1,004,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,004,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $108,460,200 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Moderna by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,684,000 after purchasing an additional 25,332 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter worth $300,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its position in Moderna by 14.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Moderna by 681.9% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 38,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 33,295 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Moderna by 70.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the period. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moderna stock opened at $427.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.33, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $365.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.96.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

