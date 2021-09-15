Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.75 Million

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post sales of $479.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.00 million and the highest is $481.50 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oceaneering International (OII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII)

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.