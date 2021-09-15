Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $479.75 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) will post sales of $479.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $478.00 million and the highest is $481.50 million. Oceaneering International posted sales of $439.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.35 million.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OII. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Oceaneering International by 77.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.44. Oceaneering International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

