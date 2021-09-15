Zacks: Analysts Anticipate QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) to Announce $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will post $1.69 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 to $1.89. QCR posted earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that QCR will report full year earnings of $5.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $6.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow QCR.

Get QCR alerts:

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. QCR had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 12.96%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on QCR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of QCRH opened at $50.03 on Wednesday. QCR has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $52.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.00. The stock has a market cap of $788.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in QCR by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

About QCR

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QCR (QCRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.