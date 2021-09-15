Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Posted by on Sep 15th, 2021

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth $7,789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 274,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 251,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Western Union (WU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Western Union (NYSE:WU)

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.