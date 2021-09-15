Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Analysts expect The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Western Union’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.35 billion. The Western Union posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Western Union will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Western Union.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a return on equity of 424.46% and a net margin of 16.10%. The Western Union’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 13.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,863,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $193,551,000 after acquiring an additional 920,673 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the first quarter worth $7,789,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 225,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 11.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,750,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,838,000 after acquiring an additional 274,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of The Western Union by 1,938.7% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 264,751 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 251,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Western Union has a 52-week low of $19.07 and a 52-week high of $26.61. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The Western Union’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

