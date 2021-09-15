Zacks: Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the lowest is ($0.20). Alteryx reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 151.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.49. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million.

AYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Alteryx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.73.

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21. Alteryx has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $154.83. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $799,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,337,925 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,479,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,388,000 after purchasing an additional 17,810 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alteryx by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,386,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,313,000 after purchasing an additional 501,390 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in Alteryx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 905,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,866,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Alteryx by 8,226.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 884,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,072,000 after purchasing an additional 873,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alteryx by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 691,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,470,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.