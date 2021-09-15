Zacks: Analysts Expect BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) to Announce -$1.08 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($0.93). BioXcel Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.07) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.05). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($3.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.01) to ($1.10). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.08).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BTAI shares. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $176.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.29.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,150. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.14. The company has a market cap of $831.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.08. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $67.74.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta sold 473,250 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $14,590,297.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 20,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on drug development. The firm’s two clinical development programs are BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders, and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for treatment of a rare form of prostate cancer and for treatment of pancreatic cancer.

