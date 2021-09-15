Zacks: Analysts Expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $0.92. Continental Resources reported earnings of ($0.16) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 812.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $3.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.58. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.53. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 603.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.71) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CLR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $39.26 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.81.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Continental Resources by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,515 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLR opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $41.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is -51.28%.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

