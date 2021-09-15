Zacks: Analysts Expect Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will post $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.13 and the highest is $1.39. Koppers reported earnings per share of $1.64 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Koppers will report full year earnings of $4.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $441.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.23 million. Koppers had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Koppers in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Koppers stock opened at $31.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $679.86 million, a P/E ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Koppers has a twelve month low of $18.92 and a twelve month high of $39.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2,570.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Koppers during the first quarter worth $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

