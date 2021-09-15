Zacks: Analysts Expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.04 Million

Brokerages expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) to announce $51.04 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $50.98 million to $51.22 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year sales of $224.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $224.07 million to $225.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $268.75 million, with estimates ranging from $267.40 million to $270.35 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Riskified.

Several brokerages recently commented on RSKD. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist started coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.38.

Shares of NYSE:RSKD opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Riskified has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $40.48.

About Riskified

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

