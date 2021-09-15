Zacks: Analysts Expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Post $0.10 EPS

Analysts expect Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) to announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Seanergy Maritime’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.10. Seanergy Maritime posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Seanergy Maritime will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Seanergy Maritime.

Get Seanergy Maritime alerts:

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of SHIP traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.48. 170,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,424,541. Seanergy Maritime has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $225.88 million, a P/E ratio of 148.15 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.10.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the second quarter valued at about $456,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the second quarter worth about $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seanergy Maritime (SHIP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seanergy Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seanergy Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.