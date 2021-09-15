Zacks: Analysts Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the lowest is $0.70. Texas Roadhouse posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 97.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $870.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,711 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,360,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 12.4% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 115,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,089,000 after buying an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,335 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 5.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,633,507 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,719,000 after buying an additional 87,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.44. The stock had a trading volume of 951,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,394. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $59.45 and a 12-month high of $110.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

