Zacks: Analysts Expect Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $38.82 Million

Analysts predict that Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) will post sales of $38.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Vericel’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.60 million and the lowest is $36.00 million. Vericel posted sales of $32.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vericel will report full year sales of $170.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $168.67 million to $170.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $216.22 million, with estimates ranging from $202.93 million to $239.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vericel.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $39.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS.

VCEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 283.02 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel has a 12 month low of $17.48 and a 12 month high of $68.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.40 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88.

In other news, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $154,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 120.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,260,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after buying an additional 3,967,236 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the first quarter worth $151,322,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 128,808.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,972,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,546,000 after buying an additional 1,970,774 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2,815.4% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,311,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,877,000 after buying an additional 1,266,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 13.6% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $253,866,000 after buying an additional 547,278 shares during the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

