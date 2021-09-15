Zacks: Analysts Expect Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) will announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Whole Earth Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.25. Whole Earth Brands reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 385.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whole Earth Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whole Earth Brands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Whole Earth Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.86.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $11.76. 3,710 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,876. Whole Earth Brands has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.52 million, a PE ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

