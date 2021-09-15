Zacks: Analysts Expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Will Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.14. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $1.16 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full-year earnings of $4.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,483 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total value of $104,261.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZUMZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 49,826 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,947 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Zumiez by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 67,900 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZUMZ stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a one year low of $26.73 and a one year high of $52.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.72.

About Zumiez

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

Further Reading: What does a hold rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zumiez (ZUMZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.