Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to Announce $0.88 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.83. BankUnited reported earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full year earnings of $3.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS.

Separately, Compass Point raised their price target on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Shares of NYSE:BKU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 552,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.86. BankUnited has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $79,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.