Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $100.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to announce sales of $100.18 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $99.36 million and the highest is $101.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares reported sales of $47.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 110.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full-year sales of $393.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $390.98 million to $396.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $415.24 million, with estimates ranging from $408.27 million to $422.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.29 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 21,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.07 per share, with a total value of $715,899.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809 in the last quarter. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Dime Community Bancshares by 23.1% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,407 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 36.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 59,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 15,836 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $4,484,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $598,000. 72.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock opened at $31.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $16.51 and a twelve month high of $35.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Dime Community Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

