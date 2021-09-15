Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.11. DMC Global reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.
DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at about $225,000.
Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.52, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $70.00.
DMC Global Company Profile
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
