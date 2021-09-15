Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DMC Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.11. DMC Global reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DMC Global will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $2.07. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DMC Global.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $65.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on BOOM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in DMC Global by 24.7% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DMC Global by 11.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DMC Global during the first quarter valued at about $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $39.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.52, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.99. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $70.00.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

