Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.36 Million

Analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) will post $120.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for FireEye’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.09 million and the highest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. FireEye posted sales of $238.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that FireEye will report full-year sales of $694.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $470.88 million to $1.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $784.90 million, with estimates ranging from $559.77 million to $1.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FireEye.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

FEYE stock opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. FireEye has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $25.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.07.

In other FireEye news, COO John P. Watters acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $277,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO John P. Watters acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $466,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,729,991.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 113,878 shares of company stock valued at $2,007,640 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FireEye by 342.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in FireEye during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

