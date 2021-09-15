Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt reported sales of $1.21 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year sales of $5.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.22 billion to $5.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. Leggett & Platt’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt stock opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.86. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $39.25 and a 52 week high of $59.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the second quarter worth $30,000. AGF Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

