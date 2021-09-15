Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) to Announce $0.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) will report $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Leslie’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.28. Leslie’s reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leslie’s will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Leslie’s.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on LESL shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $22.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.62. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 25,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $696,416.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,386,377 shares in the company, valued at $37,168,767.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 151,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 857,357 shares of company stock worth $22,985,741.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Leslie’s by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

