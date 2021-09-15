Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $283.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will report $283.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $285.38 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $282.26 million. Omnicell posted sales of $213.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.20 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Omnicell from $152.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.49 price objective (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.06.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $158.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.44. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 121.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $162.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 31,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.35, for a total transaction of $4,727,568.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $762,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,284 shares of company stock valued at $14,728,766. Corporate insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Omnicell by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Omnicell by 175.9% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Omnicell by 22.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

