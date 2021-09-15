Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will announce $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $8.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.29). Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $484.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis.

SNBR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sleep Number by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,118,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $260,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $766,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 93,428.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sleep Number by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,067,000 after purchasing an additional 82,054 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $93.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.64. Sleep Number has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

