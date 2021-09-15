Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150.47 Million

Analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will post sales of $150.47 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $150.68 million and the lowest is $150.32 million. Stratasys posted sales of $127.89 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full year sales of $589.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $585.69 million to $594.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $633.66 million, with estimates ranging from $609.51 million to $656.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.40% and a negative net margin of 78.54%. The business’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Stratasys stock opened at $22.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.96. Stratasys has a one year low of $11.89 and a one year high of $56.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SSYS. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,678,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,166,000 after buying an additional 317,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 709.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,122,532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,874,000 after buying an additional 2,736,600 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Stratasys by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,733,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,419,000 after buying an additional 477,838 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Stratasys by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,300,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,633,000 after purchasing an additional 595,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stratasys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

