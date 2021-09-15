Zacks: Brokerages Expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to Post -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alphatec’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Alphatec posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($1.06). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Alphatec.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. The company had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATEC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 11,965 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total transaction of $196,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312 over the last 90 days. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 7.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,136 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphatec stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.09. The stock had a trading volume of 28,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,848. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.12. Alphatec has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

