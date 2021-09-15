Zacks: Brokerages Expect Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $64.21 Million

Brokerages expect that Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) will announce sales of $64.21 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Amyris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $70.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.00 million. Amyris reported sales of $34.26 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 87.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Amyris will report full-year sales of $389.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $360.40 million to $400.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $392.99 million, with estimates ranging from $325.00 million to $518.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Amyris.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.73 million.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Amyris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,477,135.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole Kelsey sold 3,483 shares of Amyris stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $51,757.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,745 shares of company stock worth $2,170,058 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,829,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $373,717,000 after purchasing an additional 10,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amyris by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,376,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,670 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,385,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 370.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,300,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,541 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 945.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,750,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,392 shares during the period. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRS opened at $13.14 on Wednesday. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

