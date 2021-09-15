Zacks: Brokerages Expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $231.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce sales of $231.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $228.90 million and the highest is $234.15 million. Coeur Mining posted sales of $229.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full year sales of $871.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $867.70 million to $875.29 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $914.81 million, with estimates ranging from $899.80 million to $931.62 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coeur Mining.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

CDE opened at $7.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total value of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 18.8% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 869,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,852,000 after acquiring an additional 137,395 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Coeur Mining during the first quarter worth $439,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,473,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,936,000 after buying an additional 993,070 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 516.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,153,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,415,000 after purchasing an additional 966,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

