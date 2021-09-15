Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) to Announce -$0.67 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.67) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eledon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.61). Eledon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($3.91) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.71) to ($2.32). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.49) to $1.51. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Eledon Pharmaceuticals.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.18. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.91 and a 52 week high of $27.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,146,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $11,938,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $11,914,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $9,534,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 7,235.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,732,000 after acquiring an additional 839,403 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

