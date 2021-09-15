Zacks: Brokerages Expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect MiX Telematics Limited (NYSE:MIXT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MiX Telematics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.14. MiX Telematics reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MiX Telematics will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover MiX Telematics.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $34.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.07 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of MiX Telematics in a report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of MiX Telematics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MiX Telematics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

MIXT stock traded down $0.58 on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. 43,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,816. MiX Telematics has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.88 million, a PE ratio of 18.99 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.0687 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.74%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MIXT. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of MiX Telematics in the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MiX Telematics by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

