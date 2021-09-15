Zacks: Brokerages Expect Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Will Post Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) will report $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76. Morgan Stanley posted earnings of $1.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full year earnings of $7.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.24 to $7.98. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $7.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Morgan Stanley.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

NYSE:MS opened at $101.65 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $185.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.56. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.81.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $394,000. HBK Investments L P lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 250.6% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 33,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,071,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 65,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,050,000 after buying an additional 15,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 92,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,438,000 after buying an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.72% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

