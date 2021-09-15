Zacks: Brokerages Expect PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $165.90 Million

Analysts forecast that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) will announce sales of $165.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $160.00 million. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust posted sales of $221.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will report full year sales of $677.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $726.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $667.05 million, with estimates ranging from $613.00 million to $721.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Get PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust alerts:

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.25). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 38.61%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $19.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.15. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 696.30%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 48.8% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.