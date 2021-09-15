Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sumo Logic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the highest is ($0.14). Sumo Logic posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumo Logic will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.51). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sumo Logic.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.68 million. Sumo Logic had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUMO. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumo Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded Sumo Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Sumo Logic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 5,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $106,272.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sydney Carey sold 7,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total transaction of $167,600.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,418 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,604 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sumo Logic during the first quarter valued at about $1,411,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sumo Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in Sumo Logic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Sumo Logic by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

SUMO traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.11. 42,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,621. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -15.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.28. Sumo Logic has a 1-year low of $15.80 and a 1-year high of $46.37.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

