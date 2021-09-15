Zacks: Brokerages Expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to announce sales of $5.76 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.69 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.91 billion. U.S. Bancorp posted sales of $5.94 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full-year sales of $22.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.54 billion to $23.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $23.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.89 billion to $23.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

USB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Compass Point boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.37.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USB. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 60,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 41,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 11,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth $20,455,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $62.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.90%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

